SUNSET — The United States Postal Service (USPS) released a statement on the mail carrier who died following a crash in Pickens County last Friday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) troopers, the crash happened on May 3 at around 3:27 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a dump truck was traveling north on Hwy. 11 and the driver of the mail truck was traveling south. Officials said the mail truck was traveling too fast for conditions and was hit by the dump truck. The mail truck then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

The driver of that mail truck, who was unrestrained, died at the scene, according to SCHP.

Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 41-year-old Mark Douglas Hunt Jr. of Greenville.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered last Friday in a two-vehicle accident in Pickens, South Carolina,” USPS officials said in a released statement. “Our employee began his postal career in 2020 and worked at the Travelers Rest Post Office.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and postal family at this time.”

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

