PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made two separate drug busts on May 30 during routine traffic stops.

After pulling over a vehicle on Calhoun Memorial Highway, deputies found the vehicle’s driver holding a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, according to officers.

During a search of the vehicle the suspect fled the scene but was quickly apprehended after officers pursued on foot, police say. Jody Mason was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 2nd Offense.

Meanwhile, on Cedar Rock Street, deputies pulled over a motorcycle and found both of its occupants to be in possession of an “Intent to Distribute” quantity of methamphetamine and heroin, according to officers.

Randy Mast is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin – 2nd Offense and driving without a valid South Carolina driver’s license.

Kendall Patterson was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 1st Offense and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin – 1st Offense.

Both cases remain under investigation by the PCSO.

