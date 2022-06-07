PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) passed their budget for the 2022-2023 school year with no tax increase, according to the SDPC Board of Trustees.

According to records, the new budget was increased from last year’s by over $11 million.

“The budget process for the 2022-2023 school year has been underway since late August 2021,” said Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “The approved budget continues to move the district forward in a fiscally responsible way while addressing important needs that face our schools as we move into the 2022-2023 school year. The board and administration strived to find a balance between academic priorities and cost-saving efforts, with the goal of keeping the dollars closest to the students. We are pleased to offer the community a budget that supports continued academic success for our students with no tax increase.”

The Board approved the budget after the third reading on June 3.

“The annual budget development process is one of the largest, most complex projects that SDPC undertakes each year,” said Merck. “Our budget reflects the priorities of our district and the community as a whole. Understanding our budget is essential as we work together to ultimately achieve student success.”

According to the district, the budget “preserves the integrity of its educational programs, while remaining sensitive to the increased financial strain on taxpayers.”

Merck said while the district is making positive strides toward a strong recovery post-COVID, this budget plans for the extended support needed to address the long-term impacts on students, staff and families.

According to records, the fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 General Fund budget totals $148,914,973 — an increase of approximately $11.2 M — or an 8.15% increase over the FY 2021-2022 amended budgeted revenue.

Merck said $2,051,855 of the revenue increase is a reallocation of state resources to the general fund that would have come as separate state special revenues in prior years. This change in the state funding model accounts for 18.3% of the 11.2 M increase in the General Fund, he said.

“As the nation faces a teacher shortage and overall shortage of workers, we must demonstrate that we are serious about our efforts to recruit and retain a high-quality workforce,” said Merck. “SDPC is committed to implementing strategies for offering competitive starting salaries and maintaining market competitiveness.”

The FY 2022-2023 budget includes a compensation increase for teachers and educational support staff.

Noted compensation enhancements include:

• $800,000 – Teacher step increase on teacher pay scale for FY 2022-2023

• $794,420 – 1.0% Employer Only Retirement Increase

• $1,155,698 – 18.1% Employer Only Health Insurance increase

• $240,000 – Retiree Insurance Surcharge estimated at 0.3%

Teacher and educational support staff pay

• $2,068,412 – Adjust all cells on the current teacher salary schedule by 3.0%

• $825,151 – 3% salary increase for all support staff and Nurses (adjust all cells on current support staff salary

schedule) and a level increase

• $266,510 – Increase Bus Driver starting pay from $14/hr to $15/hr and provide Year of Experience increase

Instructional enhancements

• $288,095 – Expanding Early Childhood Initiative

• $50,000 – Elevate K12 American Sign Language – Grade 8

• $285,142 – Expanding Special Education Primary Self-Contained Classrooms

• $117,551 – Increase Instructional Supply and Technology by 5.0%

• $747,231 – Staffing and Enrollment Support as the district welcomes students from virtual instruction back to

“in-person” learning

• $48,530 – Increase Athletics & Activities Supplement Schedule by 3.0%

“The budget focus is simple: We need to meet the needs of our students; we need to meet the needs of our teachers and staff,” said Merck. “The compensation initiatives addressed in FY 2022-2023 General Fund Budget all work towards the district’s goal of Developing Great Educators and Leaders. Opportunities for engagement will expand for students as we continue to extend early childhood opportunities and provide additional resources to help students and staff post-COVID. Funding these opportunities supports our goal to Focus on the Future and Ensuring Continuous Improvement.”

“The FY 2022-2023 General Fund Budget supports students, supports teachers — and supports a community that values quality education,” he said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.