Aim a little higher if you want to hit your friends …

Sabrina with her new buddy, Sam Elliot. Sam was adopted just the week before from the Pickens County Animal Shelter.

Not everyone wanted to get all wet and it was a perfectly lovely afternoon to just hang out and watch the fun.

Last Friday, hundreds of kids and families showed up for a fun cool down at Doodle Park.

The Pickens Fire Dept. did not disappoint when it came to joining the Police Dept. for last Friday’s Summer Popsicles Splash and Play.

PICKENS — As the water cannon from atop the pumper truck became more precise, it was clear they were aiming at the Police Chief and the Mayor …

… But under that arc of streaming water, hundreds of kids romped and played in the spray falling over the blacktop at The Doodle Park in Pickens last Friday.

Pickens Police hosts several “Popsicle events” throughout the city during the summer months — both to beat the heat and as part of the city’s vamped-up community relations program.

Last week, with the addition of the Fire Dept., they knocked it out of the park.

“This is awesome,” said Valerie Higgins, who brought her two boys to the event. “I heard about it on Facebook and it just sounded like so much fun. My kids — who are around here somewhere — aren’t going to want to ever leave.”

Higgins said she was appreciative of the department for recognizing the need for family (and budget) friendly events.

“I mean, the Azalea Festival is great, but by the time you’ve let the kids go on the rides and bought lunch for everyone, you’ve spent $100, easy,” she said. “Money’s tight, that’s a hundred bucks I didn’t really have. As much as I’d love to, I can’t afford to take my family to a water park. This was perfect — and my kiddos couldn’t be happier.”

Pickens Police has been making strides to make the department more active and involved in the community — and showing off their comedic side as well. Last winter, a video they made of officers “arresting” Queen Elsa when the forecast called for snow, went viral — earning the department over 71,500 views.

‘It just has that ‘old fashioned’ feel, this feels like the Pickens I grew up in. This is that small-town, good, wholesome fun that you don’t see that much anymore,” said Higgins. “This is why I love our town.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.