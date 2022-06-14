CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University Associate Professor of Youth Ministry, Professor Brent Dongell, has released a new book. “Faith Risks” encourages Christians who struggle to put God first. Its goal is to help readers develop an active trusting faith by pushing past their fears to keep taking shots at prioritizing God daily.

Dongell says, “We our meant to constantly risk toward bringing God to the front of life’s daily line of demands. Jesus warned those who played it too safe, while encouraging those who took genuine risks for God. True faith risks.”

Faith Risks encourages Christians to ask, “What faith risks can I take to live fully for God today?” This self-published book is Dongell’s second book. The first is titled, “The Hard Twenty Somethings: Not Alone in the Unknown” (2013). Faith Risks will begin being more widely promoted over the next few weeks via social media. This book can be purchased on Amazon or SWU staff and faculty can request a copy by emailing Professor Dongell at bdongell@swu.edu.