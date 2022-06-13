UPSTATE — Duke Energy’s World of Energy education center will host “Wednesdays at the World of Energy,” a series of free summer programs for children throughout the summer months.

Each program starts at 10 a.m. and is geared for children ages 6 to 12. Adult supervision is required. Some activities recommend pre-registration.

Wednesdays at the World of Energy:

• June 15: Call to pre-register for this activity: Oconee Nuclear Station’s Women in Nuclear volunteers will lead a fun activity with children that includes making and taking home kinetic dough.

• June 22: Brainstorming about the brain! Join the Pilot Club of Seneca and their famous BrainMinder puppets Gerald Giraffe, Penny Panda, Martin Monkey, Fiona Fox and more friends as they teach children interesting facts about the brain and how to keep ourselves safe!

• June 29: Design and build your own butterfly puddle! Butterflies are busy this time of year and need a place to stop, rest and drink water. Children will build and take home a butterfly puddle bath for their home gardens.

• July 13: Call to pre-register for this activity: Oconee Nuclear Station’s Young Generation in Nuclear volunteers will conduct a fun STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) activity with children.

• July 20: TBD

• July 27: Tie-dye at the World of Energy! Children can use their creativity to tie-dye T-shirts (or bring personal items to tie-dye). Children must bring at least one non-perishable food item as admission to this activity. Items will be donated to Our Daily Rest.

• Aug. 3: Build and launch rockets with Duke Energy volunteers! Each child should bring two 2-liter plastic bottles (RC Cola bottles work best).

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the World of Energy. Call 864.873.4600 or email worldofenergy@duke-energy.com. More information is available at duke-energy.com/WorldOfEnergy.