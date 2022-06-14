PICKENS COUNTY — On Monday, June 13, 2022, the School District of Pickens County (SDPC) Board of Trustees selected Shannon Sharkey as the next Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Curriculum.

Sharkey, who has served SDPC in varying capacities, is currently the Principal at D.W. Daniel High School. Following the upcoming retirement of Sharon Huff at the end of June 2022, Sharkey will assume the role.

“Mrs. Sharkey is passionate about teaching and learning and is dedicated to improving the educational outcomes for students,” said Superintendent Danny Merck. “As principal of Daniel High School, Mrs. Sharkey’s reputation is that of an administrator who leads with transparency, consistency, and purpose. She has shown great experience with organizing and leading professional development to engage staff in conversations and strategies that support student needs and close achievement gaps.”

According to the district, Sharkey has served as principal at Daniel High since 2018. She brings over 14 years of experience to the assistant superintendent position and began as a social studies teacher at Easley High School in 2008. She later served as assistant principal at Easley High and Pickens High, before her selection as principal of Daniel High. She holds a B.A. in Secondary Education, Social Studies from Clemson University, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Furman University. She anticipates the completion of the Educational Specialist degree from Furman in Spring 2023.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as the assistant superintendent for instruction and curriculum for the School District of Pickens County,” said Sharkey. “I am looking forward to being a part of the district team and am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve under the leadership of Dr. Merck and the School Board of Pickens County.”

Under Sharkey’s leadership, Daniel High School has maintained a graduation rate of 91% of all student cohort groups. DHS continued to increase participation in Advanced Placement programs by adding new courses and enrolling more students and expanded opportunities for after-school initiatives occurred by adding clubs and enriching extracurricular opportunities at the school. During her tenure, Sharkey worked to provide each student with personalized course options and opportunities that they feel are beneficial for their future success. The school has been recognized as one of US News and Reports Best High Schools and consistently receives the rating of “Excellent” on the South Carolina School Report Card.

“I want to thank the Daniel community for their support over the last four years,” said Sharkey. “This community has been extremely supportive of the school. I have had the opportunity to work with the most amazing students, faculty and staff while at Daniel and am thankful for the relationships I have formed over this time. I know my experiences at Daniel High, Pickens High, C3, and Easley High have helped prepare me for my new role as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Curriculum.”

Sharkey and her husband, James, live in Clemson with their two sons, Jay and Whit.

Sharkey will transition into the role of Assistant Superintendent once the process to hire a new principal is completed.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.