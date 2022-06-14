CENTRAL — A man was arrested during a routine traffic stop on June 4 off Kelly Mill Road after officers searched his vehicle.

According to deputies, Rayborn Roach appeared to be exceptionally nervous when law enforcement approached his vehicle. During the search, officers found unopened syringes, a glass bowl commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and a Possession with Intent to Distribute quantity of methamphetamine, according to the department.

Roach has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 1st Offense.

Reach Hampton Roper at 864-855-0355.