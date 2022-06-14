PICKENS — Four men have been identified and charged in connection with thefts from two Pickens County Dollar General stores on May 24.

Quanace Abercrombie, Dalton Moon and Deante Moore were all charged with two counts of Shoplifting and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy. Gregory Neal was charged with two counts of Shoplifting (Enhancement) and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy.

Detectives with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were also able to identify Moore and Neal as suspects in two previous Dollar General Thefts that occurred in April of 2022. Moore and Neal were both charged with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy. In addition, Moore has been charged with two counts of Shoplifting and Neal has received two Shoplifting (Enhancement) charges.

Abercrombie, Moon, and Moore have all been arrested on their charges and are awaiting their respective court dates, according to officials.

Neal is still wanted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact PCSO at 864-898-5500 or 864-898-5543.

