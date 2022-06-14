EASLEY — Deputies arrested a man hiding under his house on June 6 after searching the residence, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team responded to an Easley residence in search of Jimmy Moore, who was wanted for outstanding warrants, according to the department.

Moore was taken into custody where he was found to be in possession of an Intent to Distribute quantity of Methamphetamine, say police.

Moore is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 2nd Offense and numerous General Session Bench Warrants.

Reach Hampton Roper at 864-855-0355.