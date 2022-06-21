PICKENS COUNTY — A low voter turnout for the June 14 primary typically means incumbents are in danger of being cast out at the polls, but that wasn’t the case in Pickens County as both Reps. Neal Collins of District 5 and Davey Hiott of District 4 have held their seats at least another two years.

Incumbent West Cox of District 10 wasn’t so lucky and was ousted by Thomas Beach, who landed 1,658 votes (50.35%) to Cox’s 1,053 votes (31.98%). Mark Durham, also running for District 10 took 582 votes (17.67%).

“I am honored and humbled by the results of this primary election,” said Beach after his win. “The people — not me — the people have spoken, and they have spoken loudly, that they want to see their children protected. They want to see their daughters protected. They are tired of woke nonsense invading their lives and corrupting their kids.”

Beach thanked Cox for his years of service and Durham for his “public spiritedness and for a well-fought race.”

“When we started this a few short months ago, we were at zero, and here we are,” Beach said. “There’s been a rallying cry in this district for new leadership, and I’m so grateful for all the support that I have received in this cause. I got into this race to make a serious effort and give it all I have. As a military vet, I take service seriously. I want to thank my supporters and especially my volunteers for taking this effort equally seriously. This was truly a grassroots campaign. I would not be here but your your help.”

In District 5, Collins narrowly avoided a runoff by just clearing the 50% mark, coming in at 50.12% (1,809 votes.) Challenger Clay Hamlett finished with 1,435 votes (39.76%) and Dennis Bo Roberts closed out the polls with 365 votes, 10.11%.

“It was a brutal night for incumbents. Low turnout is almost always worse for incumbents and the Upstate had a historically low turnout,” said Collins, noting only 3,600 of 42,000 people voted in the race. “Quite frankly, I shouldn’t have survived. However, we not only won, but won outright. All that being said, I heard the most complaints this campaign on Easley’s growth. So, I’m going to dedicate time to learning governmental zoning, planning and land use. We are blessed to live in and around Easley. Other people realize that. We can’t put up a gate, but we can encourage smart growth. Finally, I would like to thank my two opponents for the cleanest campaign I’ve experienced. I look forward to working with them to better our community and state.”

Matthew Kutilek challenged Rep. Davey Hiott for the District 4 seat, but Hiott sailed through the night ending at 63.21% (2,766 votes) of the ballots cast to Kutilek’s 36.79% (1,610).

“We did it! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone who has supported me on this journey,” said Hiott. “Thank you to Clay Counts for his hard work by my side once again on my campaign. It will be an honor to represent the fine people of District 4 again in Columbia. I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to accomplish as your representative and am excited to see what the future holds in my role as Majority Leader. Thank you all again, God bless!”

Rep. Bill Whitmire of District 1 retained his seat after defeating Wally Sparks 3,109 votes (64.81%) to 1,639 votes (35.19%).

For Pickens County Council District 2, Chris Lollis took 59.93% (836 votes) of ballots cast over Phillip Bowers who garnered 559 votes (40.07%).

“Thank you all for your support and giving me the chance to represent you,” said Lollis. “We focused on issues and problems and I think things like excessive growth, getting the internet up and running and a fresh look at things were important.”

The winners of the primary landed a spot on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.