EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of a shooting that left a Greenville man dead in Easley on July 2.

According to the PCSO, around 4:48 p.m., a 911 call regarding a shooting on Green Meadow Lane in Easley was reported.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located an adult male lying in the roadway of Green Meadow Lane with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

“The injured party was transported to the Greenville Hospital System for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries,” they said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as 49-year-old Bishardd Gray, of Greenville. Gray was pronounced at Prisma Greenville at 6:18 p.m. after sustaining “multiple gun shot wounds,” they said.

The PCSO said detectives have located numerous witnesses and are in the process of interviewing those witnesses. An adult male, who was present during the incident, was detained and brought to the Sheriff’s Office for additional questioning by detectives, they said.

According to the PCSO, all parties have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. At the time, this event remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made, they said.

