CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon to approve recommendations from the administration on tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year. With the support of in-state tuition mitigation funding provided by the South Carolina General Assembly and Governor Henry McMaster, the university will again freeze tuition for in-state students, marking the third-consecutive year of no tuition increase for South Carolina residents. The board approved a 2.5% tuition increase for out-of-state students.

In addition to in-state undergraduate tuition, the board also approved a tuition freeze for all graduate students.

“Keeping a Clemson education affordable for our students and parents remains a top priority for our University, and we’re grateful to our Board of Trustees for their leadership,” said Jim Clements, Clemson University president. “We appreciate Governor McMaster and the General Assembly for their commitment to support higher education with recurring funding.”

In addition to the tuition freeze for in-state students, other board actions included:

Housing and dining fees were adjusted slightly, by 3% and 4.5% respectively, to reflect the previously posted housing and dining fees. These fees are adjusted annually to cover the increased costs associated with inflation and to fund planned repairs and renovations. While food inflation costs are 12.9%, the 4.5% increase of meal plans still reflect an average price per meal under $5.85.

Housing rates were consolidated from 21 to 10 to simplify the process for students and create consistency.

Woodland Cemetery Upgrades Approved

Trustees also approved a $3.5 million project at Woodland Cemetery to relocate existing walkways and service drives which will redirect vehicular traffic around the perimeter of cemetery. The project will also add lighting and cameras to enhance security in and around the area and address existing erosion issues.

Phase II Approval of Energy Savings Project

A system-by-system review of 108 buildings across campus identified up to $45 million of work which will substantially reduce energy usage, address maintenance needs, enhance building conditions and reduce future repairs. The board previously approved Phase I of the project in October 2021.

The project will reduce campus utility-related carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by over 27 percent, and will accelerate important equipment replacement and maintenance work by 5 or more years, saving on escalation costs.

New Executive Secretary to Board Appointed

Trustees approved the appointment of Major General Henry C. “Hank” Morrow (Ret.) as the new executive secretary to the Board of Trustees. Morrow’s appointment followed a national search to fill the Board Secretary role. Morrow will report directly to the Board of Trustees. He will assume his new role at Clemson on October 1.

Morrow currently serves as president and owner of H.C. Morrow, LLC, a diversified company specializing in international trade and business development and consulting in defense and science and technology. Morrow has served the government for more than 42 years, more than 34 years of which were in the United States Air Force, culminating in the rank of Major General. He retired in 2012 after serving in senior roles, including as senior defense officer, defense attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Morrow served as U.S. Continental Region NORAD Commander and Commander, 1st Air Force (AFNORTH) and the Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR) from 2006-2009, where he was responsible for air sovereignty and defense of the continental United States, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. From 1989 to 2016, Morrow served as a pilot for American Airlines.

“We are extremely pleased that General Morrow will join the board office,” said Kim A. Wilkerson, chair of the Clemson University Board of Trustees. “His career, launched from Clemson as a student and member of the ROTC, has demonstrated leadership, diplomacy, and service, all of which are integral to this important role.”