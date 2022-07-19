LIBERTY — Sealevel Systems, Inc., has promoted Brandon Hansen to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Hansen excels in the ability to balance the big picture of Sealevel’s growth plan while at the same time being intimately familiar with the day-to-day operational details. Over the past 24 months, Hansen led the selection process and the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. He successfully integrated all primary business practices and drastically consolidated the software ecosystem for increased efficiency. These initiatives have led to cost reductions of over $3.8 million for Sealevel.

“Throughout the process of implementing our new ERP system, Brandon had direct exposure to every department, giving him a broader view of our operations. In this new dual role, he is uniquely positioned to shepherd our future growth and guide operational improvements throughout the organization,” said Susan O’Hanlan, president of Sealevel.

Following his graduation from Erskine College with a BS in Business, with an emphasis in Accounting, Hansen continued his education and received a Master’s in Accounting (MPAcc) from Clemson University. Immediately after graduation, he joined Elliott Davis before advancing to the district controller position with Compass Group. Hansen joined the Sealevel team in 2019 as controller.

When asked about his promotion to COO & CFO, Hansen shared, “We have an exceptional team as well as a unique business model and competitive strategy that has served us well for over 36 years. I am honored by the opportunity to continue to build on Sealevel’s success. After a record FY21, we are growing rapidly – unmatched only by our opportunities.”

Outside of Sealevel, Hansen is an avid golfer and enjoys time with family as well as renovation projects. He serves on the euphoria Board of Directors and is an active supporter of the Samaritan Health Clinic of Pickens County.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. reinvented the I/O and industrial computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering and manufacturing for industrial computers, Ethernet serial servers, USB serial, PCI Express and PCI bus cards, and IoT hardware and software.