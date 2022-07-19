PICKENS COUNTY — Furman University President Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus. The class includes nearly 630 graduates.

The following lists all May 2022 graduates from Pickens County who have opted in for announcement.

Clemson

Mary Reid, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, English: Writing Track and Religion, Reid’s parents and/or guardians are Mrs. Ellison R. Reid and Mr. William J. Reid III

Easley

Addison Ballew, Bachelor of Music, cum laude, Music Performance, Ballew’s parents and/or guardians are Mr. Forrest A. Ballew and Mrs. Shannon F. Ballew

Brendan Gamble, Bachelor of Science, Information Technology, Gamble’s parents and/or guardians are Mrs. Susan M. Gamble and Mr. Shane D. Gamble

Patricia Greene, Master of Science, Community Engaged Medicine

Charles Shipman, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies: Rhetoric and Advocacy, Shipman’s parent and/or guardian is Ms. Sherry A. Shipman

Maxwell Young, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude, Music Performance and Music Composition, Young’s parents and/or guardians are Dr. Jay A. Young and Mrs. Shoaleh H. Young

Pickens

Krista Just, Bachelor of Science, Biology: Biomedical Sciences, Just’s parents and/or guardians are Mrs. Abbie M. Just and Mr. Kenneth A. Just