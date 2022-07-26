EASLEY — One person has died following a fire at an apartment complex on East Terrace Drive in Easley, according to the Easley Fire Department.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Vincent Dehart. Dehart died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns, they said.

According to the fire department, two firefighters were also treated and released for heat injuries after the fire which happened at around 5:30 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation by SLED and the State Fire Marshall.

