PICKENS COUNTY — OLLI is back and as strong as ever! After COVID forced ZOOM meetings the last year, everyone is glad to be back in person. Over 60 members were at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s (OLLI) Annual Membership Meeting held June 15 at Kite Hill Brewing Company in Patrick Square Town Center.

After a short business meeting, Kathryn Smith talked about her book “Baptists and Bootleggers: A Prohibition Expedition Through the South…With Cocktail Recipes.”

She regaled us with stories of the history of bootleg whisky and the temperance groups that brought about Prohibition in the 20s and 30s. We learned that Al Capone slept in more places than George Washington! Kathryn and her husband traveled the South on a “prohibition expedition” that took them to speakeasies and colorful saloons. She remarked that “moonshine was a pretty economical way to get corn to market” during the 20s.

Before the guest speaker, we were welcomed by current board chair, Sheryl Donovan. David Potts, current vice chair, also gave opening remarks and remarked that based on the attendance, Kite Hill Brewing was the perfect location for a fun and interesting annual meeting.

Next, we heard OLLI’s Director Julie Vidotto go over the membership trends, class and trip registration results, and charitable giving to OLLI. Amanda Turner, project assistant, announced the Board nominees.

The new summer catalog is online and contains trips, hikes and lots of very interesting and unusual topics to choose from as you extend your life’s learning experiences. We found out that Clemson library is opening a request library in OLLI’s Charles K. Cheezem Education Center at 100 Thomas Green Blvd., Clemson.

Awards were then announced. Carol Helander, Board secretary, won the Fuller-McGuire Presidential Award which awards an outstanding volunteer who has helped OLLI. Chip Stapleton won the Inaugural OLLI Distinguished Service Award which is given to someone who has helped OLLI behind the scenes and to move the program forward.

Everyone agreed Kite Hill, with its cleverly named beer selections, wide open dining/meeting area, and delicious meal selections was the best place for the annual meeting.

OLLI at Clemson University has a membership community of nearly 1,100 individuals in the Upstate who come from all backgrounds and educational levels. Together we enjoy the camaraderie of our peers as we participate in a myriad of activities designed just for us.

OLLI at Clemson embraces an unusually comprehensive array of courses, excursions and special interest groups. Each year, nearly 350 unique programs provide opportunities to gain knowledge and expertise in a wide variety of academic and recreational pursuits and to share our experiences and perspectives with others.

Our activities are innovative and limited only by members’ imaginations!

If you want more information to become involved in learning and fun, visit www.olliatclemson.org.