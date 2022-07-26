COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomed 16 new officers to the State Transport Police (STP), a division of SCDPS, including one officer from Pickens.

STP is primarily responsible for enforcing state and federal laws governing commercial motor vehicle traffic.

“State Transport Police officers have a unique role in keeping our highways safe by ensuring that commercial motor vehicles operate safely throughout the state,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “Each officer is trained in state and federal law to regulate commercial motor vehicle traffic and we are proud to welcome this group to the SCDPS team.”

The new STP officers have attended and graduated from Basic Training at the Criminal Justice Academy and have been trained in all areas of commercial motor vehicle safety. The total training time for a new STP officer is nine months. Training includes basic law enforcement; size and weight enforcement; hazardous materials regulations; conducting safety inspections and Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations.

“I am pleased to welcome each of these men and women to the State Transport Police and the SCDPS team,” said STP commander, Colonel Dean Dill. “These recruits have shown a lot heart in the past nine months. That heart will continue to serve them well as they begin their assignments and continue their field training across South Carolina.”

The STP graduates include:

Region 1:

Officer Gerrin M. Coombs, Hometown: Baltimore, MD; Assignment: Region 1, Columbia

Officer Latonya M. Loredo, Hometown: Darlington, SC; Assignment: Region 1, Columbia

Region 2:

Officer Mason P. Conley, Hometown: Edgefield, SC; Assignment: Region 2, Greenwood

Master Officer John E. Dorroh, Hometown: Lexington, SC; Assignment: Region 2, Greenwood

Region 3:

Lance Corporal Jacob R. Bridwell, Hometown: Duncan, SC; Assignment: Region 3, Greenville

Lance Corporal Jonathan D. Edwards, Hometown: Simpsonville, SC; Assignment: Region 3, Greenville

Officer Tyler L. Rogers, Hometown: Lufkin, TX; Assignment: Region 3, Greenville

Officer John M. Skipper, Hometown: Anderson, SC; Assignment: Region 3, Greenville

Officer Peyton C. Thrasher, Hometown: Pickens, SC; Assignment: Region 3, Greenville

Region 4:

Lance Corporal Bryan C. Bowe, Hometown: Edison, NJ; Assignment: Region 4, Rock Hill

Officer Brandon J. Knight, Hometown: Clover, SC; Assignment: Region 4, Rock Hill

Region 5:

Lance Corporal Christopher W. Connell, Hometown: Lake City, SC; Assignment: Region 5, Florence

Lance Corporal Thomas E. Horne, Hometown: Society Hill, SC; Assignment: Region 5, Florence

Master Officer Tyrone A. Williams, Hometown: McColl, SC; Assignment: Region 5, Florence

Region 6:

Officer Mitchell D. Hulon, Hometown: Dillon, SC; Assignment: Region 6, Dorchester

Region 7:

Master Officer William G. Jacobs, Hometown: Columbia, SC; Assignment: Region 7, Headquarters