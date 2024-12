PICKENS — The Pickens County Museum will feature the “Realism Today” exhibit, which includes the work of South Carolina-based artist Curtis Phillips and many other realistic artists from across the United States.

The exhibit will showcase traditional subjects, such as landscapes, portraits and still life.

To learn more about Phillips, visit ccphillipsart.com.

A grand opening reception was held at the museum July 23.

The exhibit will run July 23 – August 23.

Admission is free.