PICKENS COUNTY — No arrests have been made following a deadly shooting in Pickens on Saturday.

At approximately 12:38 a.m. on July 23, deputies responding to a disturbance at 270 Allgood Bridge Road were informed by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Communications that there was an active altercation within the residence and the sound of a possible gunshot, according to the department.

Officers say after arriving at the residence, an adult male exited the home and approached the deputies. The man complied with deputies’ commands and was immediately placed into investigative detention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon entering the home, officials said they found an adult male victim lying unresponsive within the residence who appeared to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Coroner’s report.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Logan Nix, with a listed cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary investigation suggests the two parties were engaged in a physical altercation when one of the subjects discharged a firearm, ultimately killing the other subject.

“At this time, no arrests have been made due to our obligation to investigate claims of self-defense as is alleged in this case,” said Chief Deputy Chuck James in a release. “The investigation remains ongoing while detectives continue to collect, analyze and compare evidence against statements provided by witnesses.”

