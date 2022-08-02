EASLEY — Driving Miss Daisy, one of modern American Theatre’s most touching and irresistible stories, will be presented onstage at Foothills Playhouse Aug. 19 – 28, 2022.

Directed by Lisa Spears, this Pulitzer-Prize and Academy Award-winning comedy-drama is sure to warm your heart with its message of friendship, understanding and hope.

A treat for all audiences ages, Driving Miss Daisy is a moving story of friendship told with humor, warmth and beauty. This family comedy is set in Atlanta, Ga., from 1948 to 1973. Daisy Werthan, an independent, aging Jewish widow – disagreeable, and set in her ways – reluctantly agrees to the demands of her son, Boolie, and surrenders the driver’s seat to Hoke Coleburn, a proud, soft-spoken black man. At first, Daisy’s stubbornness and cultural prejudices cause much friction, but over the course of 25 years, Hoke becomes not only her chauffeur, but against all odds, her best friend.

Written by Alfred Uhry in 1987 as a tribute to his Atlanta-based family, the play went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Outer Critics Circle Award. A 1989 movie version starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, and Dan Aykroyd won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Actress for Tandy. Foothills’ production of Driving Miss Daisy will feature local talent. The cast includes Kathy Hydrick Patterson as Daisy Werthan, Korbin Frazier as Hoke Coleburn, and Derick A. Pindroh as Boolie Werthan.

Driving Miss Daisy will be presented August 19 – 28, 2022, at the Foothills Playhouse. The theatre is located in the Historic West End Hall at 201 S. 5th Street in Easley. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, students and first responders.

There is also a group discount available for ticket orders of 10 seats or more. By using the code “$8GROUPRATE” at checkout, the price of all tickets in the order will be reduced to only $8 each. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.foothillsplayhouse.org/tickets, or by calling the box office at 864-855-1817.

Foothills Playhouse is honored to partner with our 2022 Season Sponsors: The City of Easley, Uncle Sam’s Antiques and Collectibles and Phillip Price State Farm.