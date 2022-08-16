EASLEY — Affordable housing is one of the most critical resources for economically successful communities. Local United Ways and their partners stand ready to provide support and assistance that will help families find stable housing. This work is supported by a public-private partnership with SC Housing in allocating $11M to organizations providing housing stability services including case management, housing navigation, landlord tenant mediation, and eviction related legal services.

Naomi Lett, President and CEO of the United Way Association of SC, says, “Local United Ways and their partners serve as trusted community voices in supporting local families navigate a complicated housing market. Family stability is critical to the health of our communities and our economy. We are proud to partner with SC Housing to deploy these resources into our local communities.”

United Way of Pickens County has awarded $500,000 to community partners. Julie Capaldi, President and CEO, states that “grants have been awarded to Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County, Clemson Community Care, Family Promise of Pickens County, Easley Salvation Army, Pickens County Meals on Wheels, The Parenting Place, United Christian Ministries, and the Upstate Warrior Solution. This will ensure our local partners can continue to help community members apply for assistance with SC Stay Plus and other local assistance.”

Grant recipient, Elisabeth Schatke, with Upstate Warrior Solution says “We are honored to be a recipient of this United Way of Pickens County grant. Forty percent of our clients have experienced housing instability. This funding will allow us to help these local veteran families find and maintain stable housing.”

Melanie Johnson with United Christian Ministries states “As a result of inflation, the housing market has greatly increased, causing the rental needs in our community to exceed previous years. In the last two months, we have had 24 requests for rental assistance. It is imperative that agencies work together to help our neighbors who live in poverty retain their current housing situations. We are extremely grateful for our United Way of Pickens County and SC Housing partnerships as the funding we received enables us to continue providing housing stability services to our clients in need.”

To find out more about SC Stay Plus and other ways to find rental assistance, go to www.schousing.com/home/sc-stay-plus

To find out more about United Way of Pickens County go to www.uwpickens.org