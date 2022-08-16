I may be in my 60’s but I vividly remember my favorite book, “Lucinda, the Little Donkey.” I blew through four copies of that book because I made my mother read it to me constantly. I think my first word was “AGAIN” and bless her, she would read it again … and again … and again.

Lucinda is a naughty little donkey who takes great pleasure doing exactly the opposite of what Mr. Pinkney, the farmer, tells her. She prefers to break out of her barn nightly and act like whatever other farm animal strikes her fancy — leaving Mr. P a little more than annoyed! I just love her.

There are many, many reasons why it is important to read to preschoolers. Here are just a few:

1. It builds a strong relationship between you two. You can relax and snuggle together and enjoy a good story.

2. It helps to build their vocabulary and language skills.

3. They LOVE to hear rhyme and rhythm and keen hearing skills help them become fluent readers.

4. It helps them concentrate and build imagination.

5. Reading also helps preschoolers develop empathy for other people and also for animals. You don’t need me to tell you how important this is!

6. I love children’s books! They are bold and bright and funny. Preschoolers LOVE to look at the beautiful pictures. This also helps foster a love of books and reading.

“Women United,” an affinity group of United Way of Pickens County, is 100% committed to promoting high quality early reading programs for preschoolers. I am so happy that eleven Pickens County Elementary schools will offer “Preschool Pages” this year.

“Preschool Pages” gives young children and their caregivers an opportunity to participate in story time with related crafts and activities which helps these budding readers develop

important early literacy skills while learning that school is a safe and nurturing place. So, when it is time for them to go to school, they are comfortable and ready to seize the day.

Everyone involved loves “Preschool Pages” — the kiddos, their caregivers, the teachers and especially me. They are just so cute. Would YOU like to support “Preschool Pages”? You can support children by donating books or funding for books. That way, each child can take a book home from the program to build their home library.

For more information, contact Jennifer Shurley, 864-850-7094 x 104 or by visiting out website, www.uwpickens.org/preschoolpages. United Way of Pickens County is committed to helping YOU help children with the ultimate goal that 70% of 3rd graders will read at grade level by 2025.

Why? Because 3rd grade has been identified as the final year children are learning to read. After 3rd grade, children are reading to learn. If they are not proficient readers when they begin the 4th grade, as much as half of the curriculum they will be taught will be incomprehensible. YIKES, we have a lot of work to do, but with your help, they will be prepared.

Was there a special book that you loved when you were a child? I would love to know. Email me at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org. I might just pull out “Lucinda” … and yes, I still have a copy.

Julie Capaldi is the president of United Way of Pickens County. Reach her at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org.