Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY — A growing number of Pickens County children can now receive free books through Dolly Parton Imagination Library. A group of local organizations and non-profits — “Pickens County Imagination Library” — have come together to fund six zip codes, with more on the way.

The residents of the two Cliffs Communities in Pickens County, the Vineyards and Springs, joined together to sponsor the initiative in the six northern Pickens County zip codes. Robert Ackley, organizer of the library, says: “We think the Dolly Parton Imagination Library offers us the best opportunity to make a meaningful impact on early childhood development and literacy. We continue to recruit funding partners to expand our reach and educational partners to enhance the program’s effectiveness across Pickens County. We anticipate this will be a model of cooperation in Pickens County.”

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 1 million free books each month to children around the world. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners worldwide.

“We are thrilled to see Dolly Parton Imagination Library come to our county,” said Amity Buckner, Pickens County First Steps executive director. “We’re so thankful for all the philanthropic organizations that have come together to support this great work. Getting quality literature in the hands of our youngest learners is one of the best ways to increase school readiness, foster a love of reading and to maximize love — all things we know create a great start in life.”

Books are available in both English and Spanish. Pickens County zip codes that currently have access are: 29685, 29671, 29661, 29635, 29682, and 29630. To stay updated on new zip codes that will be added, follow Pickens County First Steps on Facebook or Twitter.

Families can sign up and check availability by visiting www.imaginationlibrary.com.