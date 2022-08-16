PICKENS COUNTY — Heading to the classroom means opening doors to opportunities for educational and social growth, but to keep students at school day after day, it’s important to keep health top of mind. When close proximity to other children exposes them to illnesses like common colds, strong immune systems can be the difference between perfect attendance and a few days of absences.

To help boost your children’s immunity, consider these tips from the experts at Healthy Family Project.

Eat Healthy Foods

Focusing on foods that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins can help boost immunity by protecting the body from free radicals that cause inflammation and damage cells. For example, vitamin C boosts the function of immune cells and foods high in fiber help keep the digestive system healthy.

Broccoli provides a good source of vitamin C, but if your kids aren’t big fans of the green veggie, there’s lots of recipes that can help provide an easy way to “sneak” some greens onto the family table. Due to their high vitamin C content, mandarins are another perfect addition to family diets. Their small size makes them easy to pack in lunches, toss in a bag or enjoy in a sweet treat.

Get Plenty of Sleep

The Sleep Foundation recommends 9-11 hours of sleep each night for kids ages 6-13. Proper sleep helps regulate the body’s biological rhythms, helping people stay healthy. And if you have to get little ones up early to catch the school bus, an earlier bedtime may help make mornings more manageable.

Exercise Regularly

Whether your children participate in sports or just enjoy playtime, encourage exercise to help boost the immune response, particularly during colder months when they may spend more time indoors. Better yet, make it a family event. Go for a nice walk or an evening bike ride before beginning their bedtime routines.

Reduce Stress

Adults aren’t the only ones who experience stress. Talk to your children about anxiety, stress and mental health, as stress can leave them feeling run down while weakening the immune system, leading to less energy for fighting illnesses.

Drink Water

Hydration plays a major role in keeping immune systems functioning properly by aiding the production of white blood cells, which are important for fighting off infection.

Going back to school is an adjustment for all families, but by employing some of these tips, you can help your kids stay happy and healthy.