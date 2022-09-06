UPSTATE — As we move closer to October here in upstate South Carolina we know it is time for the annual celebration of the creature known as Bigfoot at the South Carolina Bigfoot Festival in Westminster! This year Bigfoot will be the center of attention on October 14 and October 15 as experts, vendors, great food and Bigfoot enthusiasts descend on the small town of Westminster, South Carolina.

Located in Oconee County, Westminster sits right on the edge of some of the most prime Bigfoot country east of the Mississippi River. Having untamed mountains, lakes, rivers, and streams there are plenty of places for the Big Fella to move around and reside. Tales of Bigfoot in the area go all the way back to the time of the Cherokee Indians who once lived here. Sightings are still reported in the area to this day.

October is a good time of year in Westminster with cooler temperatures and the South Carolina Apple Festival having just ended in September. Experts say Bigfoot loves apples, so this is definitely the time to give him some attention.

There are plenty of activities and contests when you come! Adults and children can participate in contests like Bigfoot Calling, Tree Knocking, Bigfoot, and Bigfoot Costume. Adults can also participate in the Big “FOOT” contest open to men and women, and the Bigfoot Look A Like contest where you can show off your beard or long hair in honor of Bigfoot’s hair!

Come join us and many others in Westminster, SC, on October 14 and 15 to learn and celebrate the greatest cryptid in the world … one who has been in the area for years! This is a free family event except for when you support our awesome vendors or patronize our friendly local businesses.

More information concerning the event including sponsorships, vending and general information can be found at www.scbigfootfestival.com