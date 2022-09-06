Home News Clemson’s men’s soccer team stops in Newberry News Clemson’s men’s soccer team stops in Newberry Staff Report - September 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Staff Report Members of the Clemson University men’s soccer team at Steven W’s. Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer The team stopped in Newberry on their way to the University of South Carolina for a match. Dylan Francis | The Newberry Observer ❮ ❯ NEWBERRY — Prior to their game against the University of South Carolina on Friday, September 2, the Clemson University men’s soccer team stopped in the City of Newberry to eat at Steven W’s. View Comments Pickens overcast clouds enter location 67.9 ° F 70.9 ° 65.8 ° 94 % 0mph 100 % Sun 80 ° Mon 84 ° Tue 83 ° Wed 83 ° Thu 71 °