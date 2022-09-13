EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County announced their district awards on Sept. 12, including Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year.

This year, both winners represent elementary schools in Easley.

McKenzie Martin, teacher at McKissick Academy of Science & Technology (MAST), was been named the 2022-2023 School District of Pickens County Teacher of the Year. Martin was announced as the winner at SDPC’s 2022 Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet on Monday, September 12, at which support employees and teachers of the year for each of the district’s 23 schools, Career & Technology Center, and Alternative Education program were honored.

Martin is an innovative member of the McKissick Academy staff, teaching second grade. Prior to MAST, Martin taught at River Ridge Elementary in Spartanburg and also Monarch Elementary School in Greenville County. She is a 2012 graduate of North Greenville University and has completed graduate courses at Converse College and University of South Carolina Upstate.

Her forward thinking and passion are evident as her teaching often incorporates project-based learning.

“When I capture an idea and begin planning a project, it starts with the end in mind, similar to the Understanding by Design model,” Martin said. “Once rooted and highly integrated with standards, the project must speak to the students’ personal concerns, interests, and issues and tie to a real-world problem. Students are motivated when their work is authentic and their learning matters.”

Last school year, her students completed a project called the Silo’s Project which involved them becoming community planners so they could understand career characteristics. Martin asked her students, “How can we provide opportunities for economic development and encourage the expansion of Downtown Easley?” Students then explored existing businesses and decided what companies were currently needed in the area. The students then collaborated in small groups to design and construct a gathering place for the community similar to The Silos.

The final project was placed on display at the Silos for all of Easley to see.

“McKenzie is not your typical teacher, she thinks outside of the box and in a way that is all inclusive,” said Heather Touchberry, principal at McKissick Academy. “She has a global view about how students learn and is a valuable leader in our school for Project Based Learning and our Engineer and Design Process across the grade level standards and curriculum. Her students know that when they are in her classroom they are valuable contributors to everyone’s learning. Each student has a role and responsibility to fulfill as it is a team approach. Our school is better and more innovative because of her.”

Carolyn Moulton, a parent of one of Martin’s students, explained her impact in a recommendation letter for the award. “It’s very clear she has a passion, understanding and an incredible figurative tool bag to help each child go beyond the classroom,” Moulton said. “Teaching kindness, patience, emotional understanding and development and self-confidence seems to be a daily practice that just comes naturally for her.”

“The biggest reward for me is ensuring each child is safe, engaged, and challenged,” said Martin. “Every year, I desire to watch my students progress academically and see them walk each day with integrity. In return, I am continuously learning and growing alongside them, and I am genuinely grateful.”

McKenzie Martin was one of four finalists for the award, along with Michelle Conley from Ambler Elementary School, Lisa Joplin from R.C. Edwards Middle School, and Amy Cudd from Liberty Middle School.

EACH of the 23 school level teachers of the year will receive a $100 bonus from SDPC this year. Each teacher will also receive an additional $100 classroom supply voucher.

The finalists for Teacher of the Year each receive a $750 bonus from SDPC, and the winner (McKenzie Martin) will receive a $1,500 bonus from the school district.

Jackie Burrell, Secretary/Bookkeeper at West End Elementary in the School District of Pickens County, has been named the 2022-2023 SDPC Support Employee of the Year.

Burrell was announced as the winner at SDPC’s 2022 Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet on Monday, September 12, at which 32 support employees of the year from each of the district’s schools and departments were honored.

Burrell originally joined West End as their data entry clerk following previous experience in the banking industry before making the move to the secretary/bookkeeper role in the 2018-19 school year. For those not in the “school world,” having an individual that understands the data entry role and finance role is rare skillset.

“Jackie’s work ethic and kindness make her a cut above the rest,” said West End principal, Angie Garrison. “She greets everyone – student, parent, visitor, staff member, teacher – with a welcoming smile and a willingness to help.”

Kela Simpson, Title One Facilitator at West End and former District Support Employee of the Year, said, “I would like to elaborate on four areas that make Jackie the best pick for SEOY. These areas are:

· her ‘sold out and all in’ commitment to our school,

· being ‘the go-to person’ at West End Elementary,

· being the winner of ‘first one here,’

· and being the producer of top notch work.”

A statement that sums up Burrell is: “Mrs. Jackie Burrell is most certainly a “poster child” of our school and school district. She is every single person’s cheerleader every day and supports all of us in ways that are too numerous to list.”

The finalists for Support Employee of the Year each receive a $750 bonus from SDPC, and the winner (Jackie Burrell) will receive a $1,500 bonus from the school district