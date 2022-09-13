SIX MILE — The Pickens County Library System (PCLS) recently announced its newest satellite branch for library services in Six Mile.

Outdoor holds pick-up lockers will be available for use at Six Mile Town Hall, located at 106 S. Main St., Six Mile, SC. Installation of the new lockers, along with a book drop, extends library services to the community of Six Mile, allowing residents 24-hour access to pick up requested materials and return materials at the Town Hall location.

The Library Lockers are a part of PCLS Connect, the library system’s continuing effort to extend library services beyond the four physical branch locations in Easley, Liberty, Pickens, and Central-Clemson. The PCLS Connect project also provides a book return in Pumpkintown, check-out and return of library materials at the Community Library in Dacusville, and a library outreach vehicle.

PCLS Connect also builds upon established youth outreach programming and the volunteer supported Housecalls program which provides outreach to homebound individuals. The fundamental aim of PCLS Connect is to make it more convenient for people throughout the county to use and enjoy library materials and services.

The Six Mile Satellite Library Lockers were made possible through grant funding provided by the South Carolina State Library and the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services in partnership with the Town of Six Mile.