PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Library System recently announced the start of a brand-new support group at the library. This group will give participants the opportunity to discuss their grief and loss experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support group sessions will be facilitated by students of Southern Wesleyan University’s Masters in Counseling Psychology program with the assistance of faculty support. Funding for this project was provided by Interfaith America’s Faith in the Vaccine Ambassador program.

Advance registration for the COVID-19 Grief Support Group is required as space is limited.

Participation for the full six-month duration of this service is not mandatory and people are encouraged to attend as many sessions as work for them. The first COVID-19 Grief Support Group session was held on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. and will continue every 2nd and 4th Tuesday through February.

If you are interested in attending the COVID-19 Grief Support Group or have further questions, please call the library at 864-850-7077.