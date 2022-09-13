GREENVILLE — The Furman Department of Music has announced its schedule of concerts for fall 2022. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
September
Thursday, Sept. 22
Guest Artist Recital: Daniel Weeks, tenor and Donna Loewy, piano
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Saturday, Sept. 24
Faculty Recital: Matthew Storie, saxophone
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Friday, Sept. 30
Marching Band Extravaganza
7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium
October
Thursday, Oct. 6
American Song Recital
The voice students of Grant Knox, associate professor of voice, will perform pieces by American Composers.
7 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Friday, Oct. 14
Furman Symphony Orchestra Concert
Jiannan Cheng, guest conductor
Director of Orchestras at Rowan University
7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium
Thursday, Oct. 20
Furman Singers and Belle Voci Fall Concert
7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
Friday, Oct. 21
Furman Jazz Ensemble and Combos Concert
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Tickets: Donations accepted at the door for admission
Monday, Oct. 24
Guest Artist Recital: Sandra Shen, piano
8 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Hartness Organ Recital
Isabelle Demers, organist
7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Guest Artist Masterclass: Sandra Shen, piano
4:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
November
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Fall Honors Recital
Performers: Nolan Anthony, organ; Kaitlyn Applewhite, soprano; Will Harris, percussion; Scott Johnson, tenor; Thomas McCoy-Bruce, clarinet; Jensen Thomassie, composition; Laura Woody, soprano
8 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
Thursday, Nov. 3
Artist-in-Residence Recital: Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Sunday, Nov. 6
Furman Percussion Ensemble Concert
6 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Tickets: Donations accepted at the door for admission
Friday, Nov. 11
Furman Symphonic Band Concert
7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Sarah Reese Lyric Theatre
Opera Scenes Recital
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Thursday, Nov. 17
North Carolina Baroque Orchestra Concert
7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
Saturday, Nov. 19
Piano for Young People Fall Recital
1:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
December
Friday, Dec. 2
Fall Oratorio Concert featuring
Furman Symphony Orchestra and Oratorio Chorus
7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium
Sunday, Dec. 4
Furman Jazz Combos Winter Recital
7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall
Sunday, Dec. 11
Festival of Lessons and Carols featuring the Furman Chamber Choir
Due to limited seating, a ticket is required for admission. You may request tickets from the Eventbrite page for Lessons and Carols, or call or email the music office at 864-294-2086 or furmanmusicadmin@furman.edu after Oct. 1.
First service: 3 p.m., Second Service: 5 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel
Visit www.furman.edu/academics/music/event-calendar/ for updates and a complete list of music department events. Or contact the Department of Music at 864-294-2086.