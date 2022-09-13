GREENVILLE — The Furman Department of Music has announced its schedule of concerts for fall 2022. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

September

Thursday, Sept. 22

Guest Artist Recital: Daniel Weeks, tenor and Donna Loewy, piano

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Saturday, Sept. 24

Faculty Recital: Matthew Storie, saxophone

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Friday, Sept. 30

Marching Band Extravaganza

7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium

October

Thursday, Oct. 6

American Song Recital

The voice students of Grant Knox, associate professor of voice, will perform pieces by American Composers.

7 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Friday, Oct. 14

Furman Symphony Orchestra Concert

Jiannan Cheng, guest conductor

Director of Orchestras at Rowan University

7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium

Thursday, Oct. 20

Furman Singers and Belle Voci Fall Concert

7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

Friday, Oct. 21

Furman Jazz Ensemble and Combos Concert

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Tickets: Donations accepted at the door for admission

Monday, Oct. 24

Guest Artist Recital: Sandra Shen, piano

8 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Hartness Organ Recital

Isabelle Demers, organist

7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Guest Artist Masterclass: Sandra Shen, piano

4:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

November

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Fall Honors Recital

Performers: Nolan Anthony, organ; Kaitlyn Applewhite, soprano; Will Harris, percussion; Scott Johnson, tenor; Thomas McCoy-Bruce, clarinet; Jensen Thomassie, composition; Laura Woody, soprano

8 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

Thursday, Nov. 3

Artist-in-Residence Recital: Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Sunday, Nov. 6

Furman Percussion Ensemble Concert

6 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Tickets: Donations accepted at the door for admission

Friday, Nov. 11

Furman Symphonic Band Concert

7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Sarah Reese Lyric Theatre

Opera Scenes Recital

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Thursday, Nov. 17

North Carolina Baroque Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

Saturday, Nov. 19

Piano for Young People Fall Recital

1:30 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

December

Friday, Dec. 2

Fall Oratorio Concert featuring

Furman Symphony Orchestra and Oratorio Chorus

7:30 p.m., McAlister Auditorium

Sunday, Dec. 4

Furman Jazz Combos Winter Recital

7:30 p.m., Daniel Recital Hall

Sunday, Dec. 11

Festival of Lessons and Carols featuring the Furman Chamber Choir

Due to limited seating, a ticket is required for admission. You may request tickets from the Eventbrite page for Lessons and Carols, or call or email the music office at 864-294-2086 or furmanmusicadmin@furman.edu after Oct. 1.

First service: 3 p.m., Second Service: 5 p.m., Daniel Memorial Chapel

Visit www.furman.edu/academics/music/event-calendar/ for updates and a complete list of music department events. Or contact the Department of Music at 864-294-2086.