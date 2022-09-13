A photography exhibit documenting the Civil Rights movement is currently on display at the Easley library.

EASLEY — A photography exhibit by photographer Cecil J Williams documenting the Civil Rights movement is currently on display at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

“Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery,” will be on view September 1 through November 30, 2022.

Cecil J. Williams is an acclaimed photographer known for documenting many important South Carolina Civil Rights events. Through a collection of nearly 40 images, the exhibit provides a rare glimpse of events, portraits, and moments of significant social change in South Carolina during the 1950s and 1960s and depicts the unforgettable waves of change that impacted the world. The collection features images from Williams’ book, Unforgettable, as well as his previous works Orangeburg 1968, Out-of-the-box in Dixie, and Freedom & Justice.

The library will be hosting Mr. Williams to discuss his book, Unforgettable, the inspiration for the Unforgettable traveling exhibit, on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a book signing and refreshments will be served.

This exhibit and program are made possible with LSTA funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and administered by the SC State Library, and through the generosity of Cecil Williams.

This event and exhibit are free and open to all, no library card or registration required. For more information, call the library at 850-7077 or email er@pcls.fyi.