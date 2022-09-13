2–263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

EASLEY — U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (ADA BN), South Carolina National Guard, conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovation of Battery B, Sept. 10, 2022, in Easley.

In attendance were U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina State Senator Thomas Alexander, South Carolina State Representative Neal Collins, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina National Guard, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, commander, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

“This Battalion has an incredible history and today we are celebrating the renovation of their building and taking care of our soldiers,” began Senator Graham. “If we had done this [renovation] from the ground up, it would cost $25 million dollars, but we did it for under $4 million. I am celebrating with you a facility that need a face lift.”

Senator Graham, a long time National Guard and Air Force Reserve Officer, reflects on the history and mission of the National Guard and the 2-263rd ADA BN mission’s importance.

“The biggest change in my life has been the all-volunteer force. And I want you to understand that for the last 21 years, these service members have been putting their lives on the line. The guard and reserve have been deployed more in support of the Global War on Terror than any time since WWII,” continued Graham. “Twenty one years ago, do you remember where you were on 911? You could see the first tower smoking then the second plane hitting the second tower. I knew then exactly what was going on. Your mission is to defend the National Capitol. I will come visit you general, since you are now in charge of that mission.”

Graham concludes by praising the National Guard and the troops of 2-263rd ADA BN.

“Of all the groups in America, there is no other group more for the good than the men and women of the United States Military. You have done more to help others than any other single group. You have risked your lives for people that you do not know. You have gone to places that no one even knew

existed, to defend this nation,” concluding Gram added. “Now that we are celebrating a facelift for this facility, let us recommit ourselves to America as Americans, to do what we need to defend our nation and appreciate each other a bit more.”

South Carolina State Senator Thomas Alexander, shared his thoughts on the South Carolina National Guard and its commitment to serving the community, the state and the United States.

“The service you provide here at home, in the state of South Carolina, the mission in Washington, and where ever it takes you around the world, on behalf of the people of South Carolina we are grateful for you and for your service to your State and to your country,” stated Alexander. “I have heard the Governor mention several times and I quote ‘there is more patriotism per square inch in South Carolina than anywhere else in the world.’ Your service to the communities and citizens demonstrates that this patriotism is alive and well here in Easley, Pickens County and the State of South Carolina.”

An Easley native, South Carolina State Representative Neal Collins adds to the perspective of the Easley readiness center and its renovation.

“I was born two and a half miles from here, I have lived in Easley just about my whole life, and this readiness center is pretty much the center of my district and I cannot think of a better symbol or facility as the center of district five,” Neal adds. “It is an honor to help with the federal and state governments in rehabilitating our facilities across the state. I have never once feared for the safety, I have never once feared the enemy, I have never once worried about the future, because I am confident of the men and women who are in our armed services.”

Maj. Gen. Van McCarty begins by discussing the partnering of federal and state organizations needed for a readiness center renovation.

“This [readiness center] serves as a focal point for the community, but its primary purpose is to be a force projective platform, to train, prepare and execute federal and state missions. That is what we do.” McCarty states. “The money we get for the National Guard is primarily federal money, but critical to revitalizing readiness centers are the dollars we get from the State’s General Assembly. I can have the federal dollars, but I cannot do a project like this, so I have to have state dollars to match.”

McCarty briefly discusses some of the upgrades to the readiness center.

“We have upgraded the female latrines. Our females in our ranks today provide a tremendous service to our state and nation and we could not do our job without this force.” McCarty adds. “You will also see parking lot improvements, the motor pool area, improvements in the kitchen area, and improvements in the Wi-Fi. A new supply room and vault for our weapons, new windows, interior fans and sound absorption materials in the drill hall. A new loading block all make this a new facility in all practical applications.”

McCarty concludes with praise for the South Carolina National Guard troops.

“We will have nearly 1800 National Guard soldiers deploying this year to the National Capital Region, Europe, Kuwait, and in support of operations in Iraq, Syria, the Southern border with a contingency of about 300 soldiers in an exercise in Columbia, South America. Your National Guard is extremely busy, extremely engaged and is producing outstanding results.” McCarty informs. “This is a good thing for the

South Carolina National Guard, this is a good thing for Easley, this is a good thing for the Soldiers that occupy this unit. For a facility built 52 years ago, and seeing it this morning as it is, was incredible. “

Maj. Gen. Frank Rice shares with the ongoing missions of the Soldiers under his command.

“We have 200 plus soldiers in D.C. right now, and they are conducting that mission honorably.” Rice boasts. “We have soldiers over in Europe, with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), commanding and controlling Patriots, Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) units, and doing a great job. I want to thank the facilities people that made this possible and to thank the Soldiers in this unit for the great job they do.”

Lt. Col David Ridgeway, deputy commander, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and former Bravo Battery commander briefly praises all the efforts that went into the renovations of the unit and the professionalism Bravo Battery brings to the U.S. Army Air Defense arsenal.

“It is an honor and privilege to stand here with you today to celebrate the successful renovation and modernization of Bravo Battery. I want to thank everyone that took the time for the planning, design, implementation and funding for this project. Soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers of second battalion, you have done an outstanding job, including 5 mobilizations to the capital region, a mobilization to Germany in 2018, and numerous state missions,” Ridgeway began. “Your hard work reflects a great tradition that second battalion has proven throughout its lineage that dates back to 1756. This modernizing of the readiness center will continue to ensure Bravo Batter has well trained Soldiers, organized an effective war fighting formations with modern facilities and sufficient tasking to win in any conflict on any battlefield anywhere in the world.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major and former first sergeant of Bravo Battery concludes the ceremony with memories of his time in the unit.

“It is my honor to speak on behalf of former, current and future air defenders in the Army National Guard. Maj. Gen. McCarty, you probably have a readiness center that is special to you in Field Artillery. Maj. Gen. Rice, Brig. Gen. Wholey, you probably have one for you in Signal. For me it is this readiness center. It was the first unit I was assigned to when I got out of active duty,” Powell continued. “It remained my station of duty for the next 12 of 22 years. In 2005, Bravo Battery was activated for the first time since WWII to defend the skies over Washington D.C. and they are currently serving on their fifth rotation.”

The ceremony concluded with a benediction performed by Chaplain (Ltc.) Thompson and the singing of the Army Song.

263d Air Defense Artillery lineage

The 2nd Battalion, 263rd Air Defense Artillery traces its lineage to the artillery company of Charleston, organized in 1756, prior to the American Revolutionary War. This battalion, through its descendants, has participated in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, War Between the States, and World War II, as the many campaign streamers on the battalion colors attest.

The modern organization dates from April 1, 1959, when the battalion was reorganized as the 2nd Battalion (automatic weapon) (Self propelled) 263rd Artillery and equipped with the m-42 duster 40mm gun system.

Soon thereafter, Air Defense Artillery became a separate branch of the Army.

In 1987, the battalion converted to the stinger missile weapon system. In may of 1998 the battalion became on of the Army’s newest and South Carolina’s only Avernger Air Defense Artillery unit, the 2nd Battalion 263rd ADA, with units located in Anderson, Clemson, Easley and Seneca.

The battalion currently serves as one of the 7 units nationwide that serve as an element of the national capital region’s integrated air defense as well as the deployable integrated air defense mission. The battalion has currently performed four mobilizations to the national capital region with a fifth currently ongoing.

In 2018, c Battery, 2-263rd ADA became the first air defense unit mobilized in the European theater since the cold war, serving in support of Atlantic resolve – European reassurance initiative.

The trained and certified soldiers of 2nd Battalion are standing by on order to provide sustainment operations to the community, state and nation.