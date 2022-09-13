NORFOLK, Va. – Seaman Caroline Anascavage, a native of Piedmont, South Carolina, serves aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock ship, was commissioned July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“If there is one thing that history has shown us from the days of antiquity it is that the stakes of the competition for control of the seas are high and for our part, USS Fort Lauderdale stands ready to deliver on any day, and at any time,” said Capt. James Quaresimo, the ship’s commanding officer. “And those that may wish to challenge us – they should pause. For we are equipped with America’s unstoppable secret weapon that our enemies will never be able to duplicate and that is the fierce, dedicated and unstoppable, men and women of the United States Navy and Marine Corps!”

Anascavage joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Anascavage serves as a culinary specialist aboard USS Fort Lauderdale.

“I joined the Navy to start my own life,” said Anascavage. “I wanted to make my own plans for my career.”

Growing up in Piedmont, Anascavage attended Woodmont High School and graduated in 2020.

“I’d like to thank my mom for how proud she is of my service,” said Anascavage. “She’s the reason I’m motivated to serve and do my best.”

Today, Anascavage relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Piedmont to succeed in the military.

“You get what you work for,” said Anascavage. “The work you put into something is what you can expect to get out.”

These lessons have helped Anascavage while serving aboard USS Fort Lauderdale.

Amphibious transport dock ships are warships used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft. These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.

Serving in the Navy means Anascavage is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy offers a lot for Americans,” said Anascavage. “Without the Navy we couldn’t defend our nation.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Anascavage and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I earned a letter of appreciation while I was on temporary duty assigned to USS Arlington,” said Anascavage. “I was sent there to learn more about my job. That experience helped me a lot.”

As Anascavage and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It’s an honor to serve in the Navy because I get to protect my own people,” added Anascavage.