EASLEY — The Easley Lions Club hosted an appreciation luncheon for the City of Easley Sanitation department on Friday, September 16.

Thirty six city employees were in attendance and enjoyed a barbecue lunch with all of the fixings and homemade cakes and banana pudding for dessert.

The Easley Lions wanted to express to the city employees how much they and the Easley residents depended on them and appreciated all of their hard work.

After the meal, City Supervisor Eddie Fortner gave the Lions members in attendance a tour of the city’s impressive maintenance facilities.