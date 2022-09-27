EASLEY — The Performance Plastics Association recently announced Easley native Deena Baker of CartierWilson LLC as the recipient of the 2022 IAPD Pacesetter Award.

This announcement was made at the opening general session of the 66th Annual IAPD Convention and connecX in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 14, 2022.

“Deena is a pillar of leadership in the association. She is vice chair of the Marketing Committee, vice chair to Women in Plastics and a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force,” said IAPD CEO Susan Avery, CAE. “Deena is a perfect example of how great leadership in the association inspires creativity and initiative. She is an asset to the performance plastics industry for her forward-thinking and dedication.”

Simona America Industries CEO Adam Mellen added, “I was thrilled to hear that Deena Baker is the 2022 recipient of the IAPD Pacesetter Award. For more than two decades I’ve had the privilege of watching Deena develop into an outstanding leader and contributor. It’s great to see her recognized by IAPD and her colleagues with this award.”

The Pacesetter Award is bestowed on an IAPD person or persons who has contributed consistently to the priorities of IAPD in service to the performance plastics industry.