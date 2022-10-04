PICKENS COUNTY — Clemson University is rolling out a number of programs and events throughout the month of October in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Groups leading various programs and events include Access and Equity, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Fraternity and Sorority Life, Gantt Multicultural Center and the Office of Student Support and Empowerment.

“Clemson is committed to enhancing interpersonal and domestic violence education, prevention and response through intentional programs and events,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Chris Miller. “Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an important designation, one that we take very seriously as an institution. We hope to see our campus community participate in programs throughout the month of October as we support survivors of domestic violence and raise awareness of this critically important issue.”

CAPS and Interpersonal Violence recently collaborated to design a domestic violence resource guide. The guide includes books, podcasts, journals and content related to domestic violence. It also includes a list of campus and community resources.

The Office of Student Support and Empowerment, led by staff members from Interpersonal Violence Response, is planning a number of programs and events throughout October. Details are provided below. Be sure to check TigerQuest and the University calendar for other events and activities throughout the month.

Clemson Nails DV tabling – Oct. 5 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Oct. 13 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

In a nod to the national domestic violence campaign #PutANailInIt, members of the campus community can stop by tables in front of Cooper Library (Oct. 5) and the North Green (Oct. 13) to apply purple polish to their ring fingernail to show support for survivors of domestic violence, and learn about the resources available to survivors. Participants are encouraged to share pictures of their purple nails by using #ClemsonNailsDV and tagging @ClemsonIVR on Instagram.

Self-defense classes – Oct. 6 (5:15-6:45 p.m.) and Oct. 24 (5:15-6:45 p.m.)

Interpersonal Violence Response coordinators will team with Clemson University Police Department to offer two self-defense classes to members of the campus community in Hendrix Student Center. Participants will learn signs to watch for, safety tips and ways to physically defend themselves. Register for the Oct. 6 or Oct. 24 class to participate.

Soup and Substance – Oct. 17 (12-1 p.m.)

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX, Interpersonal Violence Response will collaborate with the Office of Access and Equity to lead a conversation on sex-based harassment and violence in the Hendrix Student Center ballrooms. RSVP for the event here.

Purple Thursday – Oct. 20

The entire campus community is encouraged to wear purple in support of survivors of domestic abuse and in conjunction with DVAM. Additionally, student leaders will host a candlelight vigil at Sikes Hall from 7-8 p.m. to honor survivors and bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.