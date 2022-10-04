PICKENS — City officials recently announced a new position at the Pickens Police Department, the Pickens Parks Officer.

“Cpl. Morris will be taking on this new role and is excited to begin,” officials with the PPD said. “This new position is dedicated to our Parks and Recreation Facilities. We are glad to have so many people enjoy our parks and have taken this opportunity to provide a more dedicated service to those who visit them. We believe that this new position will provide an extra layer of comfort and security to Jaycee Park, Recreational fields and bike trails, the Doodle Park and trail, and all Pickens Rec games.”

“Cpl. Morris has been a dedicated member of this department serving on road patrol and as a school resource officer, as well as prior experience at Table Rock State Park,” they said. “Within the next couple of weeks, expect to start seeing the Parks Police patrolling the parks via patrol bike, golf cart, or on foot. If you need anything, don’t hesitate to stop by the Doodle Park Office where he can be reached if not on the trail.”

We are excited for this new opportunity to better serve our community, officials said.