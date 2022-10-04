UPSTATE — The Foothills Philharmonic Orchestra continues its 2022-23 season at the City of Greer Center for the Arts 804 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651 on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. with RecitalRAMA.

All of Foothills’ concerts are free and general admission to the public. The program features different members of Foothills Philharmonic as soloists in what promises to be a very entertaining evening for all.

Performing in Greenville since 2000, Foothills Philharmonic is committed to providing high-quality, classical music performances to the Upstate community free of charge. The orchestra is an all-volunteer orchestra made up of accomplished non-professional musicians from the Upstate region of South Carolina. Orchestra membership includes individuals from many walks of life including part-time musicians, teachers, lawyers, business professionals, and homemakers.

Kory Vrieze is the Orchestra’s Artistic Director and Conductor.

Membership in the Foothills Philharmonic is open to amateur and professional musicians. Training in youth orchestra, college orchestra, or professional orchestra, in the Greenville Concert Band or an equivalent band is suggested as necessary experience. For more information about joining the orchestra, interested parties should contact our personnel manager at foothillspersonnel@foothillsphil.org.

For more information about this concert, or about the Foothills Philharmonic Orchestra, please visit foothillsphilharmonic.org. or call the office at 864-326-5780.