PICKENS COUNTY — Fire Chief Kevin McClain received the South Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs’ Meritorious Action Award last week at their annual conference for his courageous, life-saving response to a residential structure fire that occurred in Pickens County in December of 2021.

Chief McClain was first to arrive and heard someone inside the home screaming for help while trying to escape through a window. With conditions rapidly worsening and no other personnel yet on scene, he sprang into quick action, instructing the individual inside the home to strategically position himself in the window.

Although he was in an arm brace recovering from an injury at the time, Chief McClain managed to pull the individual to safety. He did this without personal protective equipment due to the time sensitivity, prioritizing the safety of the individual inside the home over his own safety.

“The quick and selfless actions of Chief McClain […] saved the resident from any further injury or possibly loss of life,” said Captain Jeff Howard of Pickens Rural Fire Department and Captain Justin Howard of Shady Grove Fire Department in their joint nomination. “He set a huge example of what a hero and fire chief looks like.”

McClain serves as Fire Chief with the Pickens County Emergency Services Fire Division.