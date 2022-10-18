EASLEY — A local World War II veteran passed away last Wednesday at the age of 99.

Curtis C. Henderson, husband of Charlotte Stanley Henderson, was a son of the late Fred and Maude Watson Henderson. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII and loved building, flowers and gardening, bird watching, and most of all spending time with his family.

For his 97th birthday two years ago, Henderson was lauded by special visitors includeding Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark, Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, Easley Mayor Butch Womack and paramedics from the Pickens County EMS. Several Easley City Police cars and a Easley fire truck paraded by his home with lights and sirens.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Henderson is survived by his sons Ronnie Henderson (Martha) of Easley, and Robbie Morris (Emmie) of Walhalla; daughters Susan Davis (Shane) of Easley, Rhonda McNeely of Walhalla, and Lisa Ellenburg also of Walhalla; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother in law, Ballard Smith (Frances), a friend of the family PJ Gerondale; and lots of nieces and nephews.

He will be missed.