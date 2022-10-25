PICKENS COUNTY – An upcoming event gives Pickens County residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted, unneeded and expired prescription pills.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors two National Pill Take Back Days every year, in April and October.

The fall 2022 National Pill Take Back Day will be held 10am – 2pm Saturday, Oct. 29.

In Pickens County, pills can be dropped off at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital (123 W.G. Acker Drive, Pickens), Prisma Health Baptist Easley (200 Fleetwood Drive, Easley) and the Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson Boulevard, Clemson).

Disposing of expired, unwanted and unneeded pills keeps them out of the wrong hands. It also keeps them out of the water supply.

“Pill Take Back Day gives the community an excellent opportunity to improve the overall health of our county by properly disposing of unwanted or expired prescription medications” said Jessica Gibson, Director of Prevention Services at Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County. “Law enforcement officials are there to take these medicines and dispose of them in a way to where they do not end up in our water system, in our soils or in the hands of someone who could potentially misuse them.”

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the pandemic’s first months.

During Take Back Day on Oct. 29, the DEA and local law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms of medication.

Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, so long as the lithium batteries are removed.

Liquids including intravenous solutions and syringes, as well as illegal drugs, will not be accepted.

Since 2013, Take Back Days in Pickens County have collected more than 5,000 pounds of prescription pills, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office data.

In addition to National Pill Take Back Days, there are several locations in Pickens County that have permanent prescription drug drop boxes. They are the City of Clemson Police Department (1198 Tiger Blvd, Clemson), the Liberty Police Department (147b Kay Holcombe Road, Liberty), the Easley Police Department (220 NW Main Street, Easley) and AnMed Health Cannon (123 WG Acker Drive, Pickens).