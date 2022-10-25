PICKENS — “Go back in time with us to a special place where boys and girls of all ages can celebrate and — best of all — enjoy their Halloween night,” reads the invitation posted to local residents. “We invite you to join us at 719 E Cedar STreet in Pickens, SC, 29671 for the 1st Annual Wilson’s Halloween Spook-tacular! Hosted by Stephanie and Ray Wilson.”

The invite continues:

“We are located across from Manna Rehab Center and on Saturday, October 29, from 6:30-8 p.m., Trick-or-Treaters can walk through various yard decorations and Halloween scenes. Candy will be given out and they are sure to make memories to last a lifetime.

“Please join us and bring your children for a safe, fun and family orientated event! Hope to see everyone there in your best Halloween costumes.”