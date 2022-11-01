SOUTH CAROLINA — Henry McMaster, Governor of the great State of South Carolina proclaims November as Family Caregiver Month throughout the state and encourages all South Carolinians to honor our seniors and recognize the vital role they play in communities across the Palmetto State.

“We greatly appreciate Governor McMaster recognizing November as Family Caregiver Month, and appreciate his recognition and support to celebrate the valuable role family caregivers play in the lives of our residents,” SCDOA Director Connie Munn said. “We are blessed as a state to have so many older adults who have chosen to live their golden years here, and as a state, we must do all we can to ensure they are living the best healthy lives they can.”

It is estimated 1 in 5 adults in South Carolina are family caregivers. South Carolina ranks fourth in the nation in the number of people age 65 and older relocating.

In the 2021 fiscal year, South Carolina provided $4.3 million dollars in respite service to family caregivers. The family caregiver support program made 821 referrals for family caregiving-related needs and more than 600 family caregivers were assessed for services.

By 2030, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that South Carolina will be home to 1.1 million people ages 65 years and older, potentially propelling South Carolina to a ranking of 15th in the nation for the percentage of residents over 65 years of age. South Carolina’s senior population continues to steadily grow and is expected to number nearly two million by the year 2035.

The mission of the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) is to help all individuals maintain their health and independence later in life. Specifically, the mission is to meet the present and future needs of seniors and to enhance the quality of life for older South Carolinians through

advocating, planning, and developing resources in partnership with federal, state, and local governments, non-profits, the private sector, and individuals.

South Carolina is stronger when residents support our older community members by promoting independence, inclusion, and participation. The older South Carolinians play a vital role in transferring knowledge, wisdom, and understanding of the history of our communities through interactions with children, youth, and adults.

SCDOA helps build an even better community for our older residents by planning programs that encourage independence, ensuring activities are responsive to individual needs and preferences, and by increasing access to services that support aging in place.