EASLEY — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway, according to the coroner.

Troopers said Reanna Robinson, 21, of Anderson, went off the side of the road, hit an embankment and utility wire. According to troopers, the vehicle overturned and hit a tree and Robinson was ejected from the vehicle.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, deputies say.

According to the coroner, Robinson died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.