PICKENS COUNTY — Early voting is already underway in Pickens County but there’s still time to cast your ballot if you don’t want to wait until election day.

Pickens County early voting is available 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday Oct. 24 through Nov. 05, 2022 and is open to all Pickens County registered voters. There is no Sunday voting, and name/address changes must be processed at the main office on McDaniel Avenue in Pickens.

There are three locations county-wide for early voting:

Pickens County Voter Registration & Elections Main Office

222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC, 29671

Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library (Easley)

304 Biltmore Road, Easley, SC, 29640

Central-Clemson Library

105 Commons Way, Central, SC, 29630

Nov. 8, 2022, Statewide General Election Polling Locations

(View your sample ballot and check your voter registration information at www.scvotes.gov)

101 Stone Church University Baptist Church 411 Pendleton Rd Clemson

102 University University Lutheran Church 111 Sloan St Clemson

103 Morrison East Clemson Baptist Church 230 Frontage Rd Clemson

104 Abel Abel Baptist Church 150 Abel Rd Clemson

105 Calhoun Crosspoint Church 1019 Tiger Blvd Clemson

106 Clemson Clemson Downs Corley Activity Ctr 150 Downs Blvd Clemson

107 Issaqueena Clemson Elementary School 581 Berkeley Dr Clemson

108 West Central Central-Clemson Library 105 Commons Way Central

109 North Central Central First Baptist Church 207 Johnson Rd Central

110 Pike R C Edwards Middle School 1157 Madden Bridge Rd Central

111 Lawrence Chapel Central Rural Fire Department 1840 Six Mile Hwy Central

112 Norris Norris Town Hall 103 E Jamison St Norris

113 Six Mile Six Mile Town Hall Community Rm 106 S Main St Six Mile

114 Six Mile Mountain Six Mile Elementary School 777 N Main St Six Mile

115 Praters Creek Praters Creek Baptist Church 621 Praters Creek Rd Pickens

116 Mountain View Keowee Baptist Church 544 Keowee Baptist Church Rd Six Mile

117 A R Lewis Pickens Rural Fire Department 756 Concord Church Rd Pickens

118 Holly Springs Holly Springs Baptist Church 3450 Table Rock Rd Pickens

119 Pumpkintown New Hope Baptist Church 108 New Hope Rd Pickens

120 Griffin Griffin Baptist Church 1629 Pumpkintown Hwy Pickens

121 North Pickens Northside Baptist Church 421 Sangamo Rd Pickens

122 West Pickens Secona Baptist Fellowship Bldg 234 Secona Rd Pickens

123 South Pickens Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church 450 Garvin St Pickens

124 East Pickens City of Pickens Maintenance Bldg 133 Railroad St Pickens

125 Glassy Mountain Morning Star Independent Baptist 111 N Cedar Rock Rd Easley

126 Cedar Rock Cedar Rock Baptist Church 1667 Cedar Rock Church Rd Easley

127 Skelton Enon Baptist Church 871 Enon Church Rd Easley

128 Rices Creek Liberty First Baptist Church 403 Edgemont Ave Liberty

129 West Liberty Calumet Baptist Church 400 S Peachtree St Liberty

130 East Liberty Eastside Baptist Church 920 Anderson Dr Liberty

131 Flat Rock Flat Rock Baptist Church 115 Slab Bridge Rd Liberty

132 Zion West End Baptist Church 120 Mission Drive Easley

133 Smith Grove Smith Grove Baptist Church 1220 Smith Grove Rd Liberty

134 Arial Mill Arial Mill Baptist Church 618 Rice Rd Easley

136 Simpson Easley Union Baptist Church 200 N Pendleton St Easley

137 Woodside 5 Point Church 1039 S Pendleton St Easley

138 Brushy Creek Larry Bagwell Gymnasium 111 Walkers Way Easley

139 Pickensville Pendleton Street Baptist Church 601 S Pendleton St Easley

140 Easley Pendleton Street Baptist Church 601 S Pendleton St Easley

141 Forest Acres St. Matthias Lutheran Church 501 Powdersville Rd Easley

142 Crestview St. Michaels Episcopal Church 1200 Powdersville Rd Easley

143 Sitton Foothills Retirement Community 205 Bud Nalley Dr Easley

144 Rock Springs Rock Springs Baptist Church 310 Rock Springs Rd, Bldg H Easley

145 Saluda Crosswell First Baptist 219 S Fishtrap Rd Greenville

146 Crosswell Crosswell Elementary School 161 School Rd Easley

147 Georges Creek Georges Creek Baptist Church 1991 Saluda Dam Rd Easley

148 McKissick Calvary Hill Baptist Church 501 Rampey St Easley

149 Vinland Crosswell Elementary School 161 School Rd Easley

150 Crossroads Cross Roads Baptist Church 160 Cross Roads Church Rd Easley

151 Dacusville Dacusville Elem School 899 Thomas Mill Rd Easley

152 Nine Forks Nine Forks Baptist Church 3207 Earls Bridge Rd Easley

153 South Central White Oak Spring Missionary Bapt. 234 College St Central

154 Crescent Hill Crescent Hill Baptist Church 115 Crescent Hill Dr Pickens

155 North Liberty Rosewood Center 419 E Main St Liberty

156 Pendleton Grace Baptist Church 930 N Old Pendleton Rd Liberty

157 Fruit Mountain 5 Point Church 1039 S Pendleton St. Easley

158 Pope Field Larry Bagwell Gymnasium 111 Walkers Way Easley

159 Sheffield St. Matthias Lutheran Church 501 Powdersville Rd Easley

160 Tri County Foothills Retirement Community 205 Bud Nalley Dr Easley

161 McAlister St. Michaels Episcopal Church 1200 Powdersville Rd Easley

163 Lenhardt New Foundation Baptist Church 556 Lenhardt Rd Easley

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.