PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Department of Social Services office building is the latest space to receive a “Lily Pad” for area foster children and youth.

Greenville County nonprofit, Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, transformed a room in the Pickens County DSS office that now looks and feels like a comfortable living room. Couches and desks give youth a safe, homey place to do homework, read, play games and rest while children and youth wait for placement. This is the fourth space that Lily Pad has completed in a South Carolina DSS office.

The Pickens County Lily Pad looked different from past projects, thanks to a collaborative effort with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students at Wren High School. Seven students helped Lily Pad Vice President Cara Grubb plan and design the room, selecting books, games, pillows, wall decor and other elements for the space. They also assembled furniture and accessories the day the room was installed.

“It’s inspiring to see teenagers work to serve other teens in their own community,” said Jennifer Tice, President and Co-founder of Lily Pad.

“It was valuable for our students to learn about the foster system and how children and youth are impacted when brought into DSS care,” said Melody Weatherford, a Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher at Wren High School. “Students were excited to be able to impact our community in such a positive and long lasting way.”

“DSS is thankful to the efforts of all of the students, donors and volunteers that worked to create this space in Pickens County for children and youth awaiting placement when they cannot safely remain in their homes,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “Lily Pad office makeovers are an investment in the families we serve, along with our DSS professionals doing the work, and will have a long lasting impact in our communities.”

Currently, Lily Pad’s goal is to install a Lily Pad space in every county DSS office in South Carolina. Lily Pads are funded and furnished by donors nationwide.

Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, Inc. began in early 2022, thanks to a dream by Greer residents Benjamin and Jennifer Tice. As active foster parents in the upstate, the Tices want to give vulnerable foster youth a soft place to land. Lily Pad, Inc. was born out of that desire.

Four DSS offices currently house Lily Pad, Inc. installations. To learn more, visit www.lilypadinc.org.