EASLEY — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Easley, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the crash happened Friday, on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

According to the coroner, the man was walking in the highway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the pedestrian as 66-year-old Douglass Casey, from Marietta, and said he died from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has not released any information about the vehicle driver.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.

