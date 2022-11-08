UPSTATE — Tri-County Technical College is extending zero-cost tuition through the spring 2023 semester.

“By continuing to offer zero-cost tuition, we can help students stay on track academically and meet the goals they set prior to the pandemic,” said TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. “Zero-cost tuition may also empower new students to start their college career when they previously thought they could not afford to do so.”

Zero-cost tuition is made possible by a variety of funding sources such as the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) Fund, SCWINS, the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, Workforce Scholarships for the Future, and the Tri-County Technical College Foundation.

To be eligible, the individual must be a South Carolina resident enrolled in an eligible program of study. Eligible programs are those that lead to a certificate, diploma, degree, or industry-recognized credential. The individual must also be employed, complete a financial literacy module/course, or complete 100 hours of community service.

For continuing students, the same eligibility requirements apply. However, due to a change in SCWINS funding allocations, students cannot receive more than $5,000 in an academic year. This means the funding the student receives for spring semester may be less than what they received in the fall. The student must also have a 2.0 GPA.

Spring classes start Jan. 17, 2023. Students are encouraged to submit their applications now. The deadline to apply is Jan. 9, 2023. To learn more and to apply, visit www.tctc.edu/zerocost or call 864-646-1550.