EASLEY — Virgil Anthony Delord Greggs, 45, of Easley, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that agents with the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force went to a hotel on Calhoun Memorial Highway to arrest Greggs on an outstanding warrant. While taking Greggs into custody, agents saw evidence of illegal drug use and secured a search warrant. While executing the warrant, they located a Taurus .380 pistol in a bookbag with Greggs’s belongings.

Greggs was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and was detained without bond. Greggs pleaded guilty, and U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. sentenced him to 41 months in federal prison to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Greggs’s criminal history includes prior state convictions for assault and battery, criminal domestic violence, possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, and committing or attempting a lewd act on a child less than 16 years old.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives (ATF) and Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Schoen prosecuted the case.